Man in car shot to death in Norwalk; investigation underway

Sheriff's officials investigate the scene of a fatal shooting in Norwalk on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.

NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) --
A death investigation is underway in Norwalk, where a man in a car was fatally shot.

The shooting occurred around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 16500 block of Horst Avenue. The victim, who was inside a car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was not clear if the man was the driver or passenger in the vehicle, which crashed into the corner of a parked white van.

A description of the suspect or suspects was not immediately available. The victim was described as a man in his 40s; his identity was not released.

Los Angeles County sheriff's homicide detectives were investigating the incident.

If you have any relevant information about this case, you're urged to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. You can submit anonymous tips by calling L.A. Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.
