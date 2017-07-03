A man surrendered to authorities Monday afternoon after previously yelling for help and saying he was trapped inside a tunnel below the 105 Freeway in Hawthorne, officials said.Firefighters initially responded to a small grass fire about 11 a.m. in the area of 111th Street and Hawthorne Boulevard, where they heard a cry for help coming from underneath a grate, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.The firefighters tried to access the area, then launched a confined-space rescue operation after the voice became more distant, officials said.Caltrans and county Department of Public Works personnel were called to the scene, as were sheriff's Special Enforcement Bureau deputies after the man allegedly refused to come out of the tunnel.More than two hours after the incident began, the man exited the confined space and was taken into custody.Asked why he had gone into the tunnel, the man told ABC7 that he had heard a woman screaming and was searching for her.