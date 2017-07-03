NEWS

Man taken into custody after rescue operation in tunnel under 105 Fwy in Hawthorne

EMBED </>More Videos

A man surrendered to authorities Monday afternoon after previously yelling for help and saying he was trapped inside a tunnel below the 105 Freeway in Hawthorne. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
HAWTHORNE, Calif. (KABC) --
A man surrendered to authorities Monday afternoon after previously yelling for help and saying he was trapped inside a tunnel below the 105 Freeway in Hawthorne, officials said.

Firefighters initially responded to a small grass fire about 11 a.m. in the area of 111th Street and Hawthorne Boulevard, where they heard a cry for help coming from underneath a grate, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The firefighters tried to access the area, then launched a confined-space rescue operation after the voice became more distant, officials said.

Caltrans and county Department of Public Works personnel were called to the scene, as were sheriff's Special Enforcement Bureau deputies after the man allegedly refused to come out of the tunnel.

More than two hours after the incident began, the man exited the confined space and was taken into custody.

Asked why he had gone into the tunnel, the man told ABC7 that he had heard a woman screaming and was searching for her.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsrescuesearch and rescuefirefighterslos angeles county sheriff's departmentHawthorneLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
About ABC7 Los Angeles
2 men shot to death in Carson
Man guilty of manslaughter in death of Fox executive
Armed man barricades self in Little Tokyo building
More News
Top Stories
South Pasadena dad charged w/ killing son pleads not guilty
Armed man barricades self in Little Tokyo building
Man guilty of manslaughter in death of Fox executive
Mosquitoes that can transmit Zika found in Pasadena
2 aboard plane that crashed on 405 Fwy identified
Calif. secretary of state criticizes president's election commission
Couple outraged over $900 Uber bill
Show More
Body of OC rapper, swept away by Kern River, found
10 hurt after taxi hits pedestrians near Boston airport
2 men shot to death in Carson
Quake with preliminary magnitude 3.2 hits Grand Terrace area
69-year-old man fatally shot in Pomona; teen arrested
More News
Top Video
Calif. secretary of state criticizes president's election commission
2 aboard plane that crashed on 405 Fwy identified
Man guilty of manslaughter in death of Fox executive
South Pasadena dad charged w/ killing son pleads not guilty
More Video