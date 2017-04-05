NEWS

Man in Drunk Lives Matter shirt charged with drunken driving

In this March 2017 photo provided by the Newville Police Department, Elwood Gutshall III is shown. (Newville Police Department)

NEWVILLE, Pa. --
Police in Pennsylvania say they arrested a man wearing a Drunk Lives Matter shirt for drunken driving.

Police say 44-year-old Elwood Gutshall III's blood-alcohol content was about two and a half times the state's legal limit for drivers when he was pulled over early on March 19 in Newville. He was wearing a green St. Patrick's Day shirt with the saying on it.



Online court records don't list an attorney for Gutshall, who faces a preliminary hearing May 26.

Nobody answered the phone at his home Wednesday.
