Man wounded in shooting near Crenshaw High School, runs onto campus seeking help

Police officers are seen outside Crenshaw High School in South Los Angeles after a reported shooting on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A 42-year-old man was injured in a shooting near Crenshaw High School Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the 5000 block of 11th Avenue shortly before 8 a.m. following a call of shots fired, the Los Angeles Police Department said. School police said the shooting occurred on the outer perimeter of the campus.

The wounded man ran onto the campus seeking help and was later transported from the scene. School police said the victim is not associated with the school, and LAPD said students at Crenshaw High School are safe.

The condition of the victim was not known.


The Los Angeles Unified School District said the school was initially placed on lockdown, though no students were involved in the incident. The lockdown was lifted by 10:15 a.m., according to a tweet from LAUSD police, and normal operations resumed at the campus.

Meanwhile, officers remained at the scene to assist students and staff, police said.

A brown sedan was being sought in connection with the incident. Two suspects, a male and female, were believed to be inside the vehicle.
