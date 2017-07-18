NEWS

Man killed, 2 women injured in shooting at Signal Hill strip club during birthday party

A man was killed and a female friend was injured during a shooting that broke out at a birthday celebration in a Signal Hill strip club early Tuesday morning. (KABC)

SIGNAL HILL, Calif. (KABC) --
A man was killed and two women were injured during a shooting that broke out at a birthday celebration at a Signal Hill strip club early Tuesday morning.

Authorities said the shooting happened around 1:50 a.m. at the Fantasy Castle strip club parking lot in the 2800 block of Walnut Avenue.

The man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and the women were taken to a hospital, both in stable condition. Witnesses said the man was celebrating his birthday with friends and that the women were part of that group.

Witnesses said it appeared one of the women had been shot in the hip or leg. Witnesses also said at first they couldn't tell if the gunshots were part of the music.

Dancer Kim Chavez said it sounded like fireworks.

"Everybody was running, honestly. Everybody was running and girls were crying. He was laid out on the floor. That's all we know," she said.

Initial reports were that the shooting took place inside the club, but authorities later determined it happened in the parking lot.

It was unclear what led to the shooting. No description of a shooter or shooters was released.

Anyone with more information was urged to call the Los Angeles County sheriff's homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
