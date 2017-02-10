A 50-year-old man was killed in a car-to-car-shooting Thursday evening in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.The incident occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. in the area of Bay and Mateo streets, said Officer Liliana Preciado of the Los Angeles Police Department.The victim was found dead inside a white car that had slammed into the side of a building after the shooting, investigators said. He was not immediately identified.The sedan was struck by a second vehicle, a black car, which remained at the scene.It was unclear what prompted the killing.The suspected gunman was at large. He is described only as wearing an orange construction worker's shirt and blue jeans.Mateo Street was closed at Bay Street as police examined the vehicles and collected evidence.