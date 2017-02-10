  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
50-year-old man killed in car-to-car shooting in downtown Los Angeles

Police and firefighter-paramedics responded to a fatal shooting in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A 50-year-old man was killed in a car-to-car-shooting Thursday evening in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.

The incident occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. in the area of Bay and Mateo streets, said Officer Liliana Preciado of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim was found dead inside a white car that had slammed into the side of a building after the shooting, investigators said. He was not immediately identified.

The sedan was struck by a second vehicle, a black car, which remained at the scene.

It was unclear what prompted the killing.

The suspected gunman was at large. He is described only as wearing an orange construction worker's shirt and blue jeans.

Mateo Street was closed at Bay Street as police examined the vehicles and collected evidence.
