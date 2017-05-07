NEWS

Pedestrian killed in Corona hit-and-run

By ABC7.com staff
CORONA (KABC) --
A man was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Corona late Saturday night.

Police were called to the 800 block of Avenida del Vista in Corona around 11:44 p.m.

They found a man suffering from major trauma and brought him to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say the man was crossing the street when a vehicle heading northbound collided with him. The driver kept going without stopping to help, but then abandoned the vehicle in a nearby parking lot, where the driver and a passenger ran off on foot.

Investigators seized the vehicle and are working to identify the driver and passenger.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Tim Najmulski at (951)817-5844 or email Tim.Najmulski@CoronaCA.gov.
Related Topics:
newshit and runhit and run accidentpedestrian strucktraffic fatalitiesCoronaRiverside County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Cinco de Mayo promotion featuring border wall, green card slammed as insensitive
European leaders relieved by Macron victory
ISIS leader in Afghanistan killed in April, Pentagon says
Penn State frat brother: Pleas to call 911 for unconscious pledge were dismissed
More News
Top Stories
Spring storm brings winter weather to SoCal
Cinco de Mayo promotion featuring border wall, green card slammed as insensitive
Fire breaks out in Mar Vista strip mall
Spring storm brings heavy rains, snow to SoCal
Missing Indiana inmate found hiding in ceiling of prison
Emmanuel Macron wins French presidency, prime minister says
Young mountain lion found in Chatsworth garden center
Show More
Redondo Beach community mourns girl killed by bus
San Diego police fatally shoot 15-year-old boy in school parking lot
Man swings sword at pedestrians, police in Times Square
A look back at the life of Princess Diana
California strawberry scientist sued over fruits of his research
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
April the Giraffe's new calf now has a name
'Can we ever hope to get any justice?' Community leaders recall LA riots
PHOTOS: Crews respond to fiery multi-vehicle crash on 5 Fwy
More Photos