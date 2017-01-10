Man killed in downtown LA officer-involved shooting

A man died in an officer-involved shooting Monday in downtown Los Angeles and police are investigating whether the death of a woman near the scene is connected to the incident.Around 4:50 p.m., police were flagged down near 11th and Hope streets and told there was a man nearby with a knife.The officers confronted the individual and an officer-involved shooting occurred. The man was transported to a local hospital and died. Police say they recovered a large kitchen knife.Officers at the scene were then approached by a woman who said she saw a dead woman in a residential building in the 1100 block of Flower Street.It appeared the woman in her 40s was the victim of a homicide. Police are investigating to determine if the woman's death is connected to the man with the knife.