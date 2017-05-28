NEWS

Man shot to death in front of Home Depot in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) --
A man was shot to death in the parking lot of a Home Depot in Victorville Friday afternoon.

Authorities said the shooting happened around 4:54 p.m. at the store near Roy Rogers and Civic drives. San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies were responding to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the lot. Witnesses said multiple gunshots had been fired in the area.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities said the shooting suspect was with other people and they all fled in a black 4-door vehicle.

Anyone with more information on the incident was urged to call Detective Scott Stafford or Sgt. Robert Warrick at (909) 387-3589. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.
Related Topics:
newsshootingman killedman shothome depotVictorvilleSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Teen suspect dies after being shot by customs agent
Israeli PM Netanyahu wishes Muslims 'Ramadan Kareem'
Trump calls foreign trip a 'home run' in remarks to US troops
ANALYSIS: Trump shows discipline on world stage, but heads home to political storms
More News
Top Stories
Hundreds stranded at LAX amid British Airways IT failure
Thousands of scouts honor the fallen at LA National Cemetery
2nd suspect arrested in violent Santa Monica home invasion
Teen suspect dies after being shot by customs agent
VIDEO: Bear cub gets stuck in Altadena backyard
Mom of Uber CEO dies in Fresno County boat accident
Javier Bardem creates another memorable villain in latest 'Pirates' movie
Show More
Gregg Allman, legendary Southern rock musician, dies at 69
Santa Ana police arrest man who assaulted OC clerk
UK police show photo of concert bomber, ask public for info
LAPD conducting sobriety checkpoints through Memorial Day weekend
Pilot's remains back on US soil from Vietnam after 52 years
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
PHOTOS: Fashion on the 'magenta carpet' at the BBMAs
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
More Photos