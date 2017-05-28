A man was shot to death in the parking lot of a Home Depot in Victorville Friday afternoon.Authorities said the shooting happened around 4:54 p.m. at the store near Roy Rogers and Civic drives. San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies were responding to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area.When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the lot. Witnesses said multiple gunshots had been fired in the area.The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Authorities said the shooting suspect was with other people and they all fled in a black 4-door vehicle.Anyone with more information on the incident was urged to call Detective Scott Stafford or Sgt. Robert Warrick at (909) 387-3589. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.