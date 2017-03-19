Man killed in suspected gang-related shooting in Duarte

A man was killed while walking with two other people in Duarte in a suspected gang-related shooting, authorities said.The incident happened around 9 p.m. in the 400 block of East Camino Real. Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon and a gunshot victim in the area.When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was walking north on Flagstone Avenue with another man and a woman. The three of them were confronted by two men as they reached East Camino Real.At least one of the suspects opened fire on the group, hitting the man. The suspect fled the scene in a gray Honda.The other two people were able to flee the scene unharmed and called 911.Authorities believe the incident is gang related. No further descriptions were available for the suspects and the getaway vehicle.The investigation was ongoing.Anyone with more information was urged to call the L.A. County Sheriff's Department's homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.