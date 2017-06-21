A man was killed and a juvenile was wounded late Tuesday evening when a gunman opened fire on the vehicle in which the victims were traveling in El Monte, authorities said.The incident began about 11 p.m. at the intersection of Garvey and Durfee avenues, where a vehicle with four people inside was stopped at a red light, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.The two victims were in the back seat; a female driver and female passenger were up front. A second vehicle pulled up alongside and a verbal altercation ensued, investigators said.A male then "exited the driver side of the suspect's vehicle, approached the victim's vehicle, and shot multiple rounds into the rear passenger compartment," the news release said.After the two male passengers were struck by gunfire, the female driver drove them to a hospital. There the man was pronounced dead and the boy was listed in stable condition.The female driver and passenger were unhurt.