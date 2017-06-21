A man was killed and a juvenile was wounded late Tuesday evening when a gunman opened fire on their vehicle in El Monte, authorities said.The incident began about 11 p.m. at the intersection of Garvey and Durfee avenues, where a vehicle with four people inside was stopped at a red light, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.The two victims were in the back seat; a female driver and female passenger were up front. A gray compact sedan pulled up alongside and a verbal altercation ensued, investigators said.A male then "exited the driver side of the suspect's vehicle, approached the victim's vehicle, and shot multiple rounds into the rear passenger compartment," the news release said. The shooter fled the scene in his car.After the two male passengers were struck by gunfire, the female driver drove them to a hospital. There the man was pronounced dead and the male teenager was listed in stable condition.The deceased victim was not immediately identified. The driver and passenger were unhurt.The relationships between the four people in the victims' vehicle were unclear.Detectives said they were investigating whether a previous argument at a marijuana dispensary was connected to the shooting.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.