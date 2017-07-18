A man died and a woman was wounded in a shooting in an unincorporated part of Gardena early Tuesday morning.Authorities responded to the 14800 block of South Spring Street around 2:26 a.m. Los Angeles County sheriff's homicide detectives found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds.The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The woman was also hospitalized in an unknown condition.No further information was released.Anyone with more information was urged to call the L.A. County sheriff's homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call (800) 222-8477.