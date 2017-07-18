NEWS

Man killed, woman wounded in shooting in unincorporated area of Gardena

EMBED </>More Videos

A man died and a woman was wounded in a shooting in an unincorporated part of Gardena early Tuesday morning. (KABC)

GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) --
A man died and a woman was wounded in a shooting in an unincorporated part of Gardena early Tuesday morning.

Authorities responded to the 14800 block of South Spring Street around 2:26 a.m. Los Angeles County sheriff's homicide detectives found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The woman was also hospitalized in an unknown condition.

No further information was released.

Anyone with more information was urged to call the L.A. County sheriff's homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call (800) 222-8477.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsshootingman shotman killedwoman shotGardenaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
UCLA on lookout after man exposed himself in campus bathroom
House Republicans release their 2018 budget blueprint that slashes social programs
White House blindsided by repeal-and-replace plan's implosion
Former USC med school dean on leave amid drug allegations
Minneapolis man 'devastated' by police shooting of bride-to-be
More News
Top Stories
Man killed, 2 women injured in Signal Hill strip club shooting
Former USC med school dean on leave amid drug allegations
Trump blasts Congress over failure of GOP health care bill
UCLA on lookout after man exposed himself in campus bathroom
California Legislature passes cap-and-trade deal
Take a look at the life of Nelson Mandela
Police chase on NB 5 ends in Castaic with PIT maneuver
The cheapest days to fly this summer
Show More
4 LAPD officers injured when cruisers collide in South LA
Irish mom hilariously spoofs Beyonce twins photo
7.7 ocean quake triggers tsunami warnings for Russia
Parents accuse R. Kelly of holding women against their will
2 people shot near Paramount Studios
More News
Top Video
Man killed, 2 women injured in Signal Hill strip club shooting
Former USC med school dean on leave amid drug allegations
Trump blasts Congress over failure of GOP health care bill
UCLA on lookout after man exposed himself in campus bathroom
More Video