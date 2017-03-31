Man kills grandmother, injures mother in Palmdale stabbing, deputies say

A man killed his grandmother and injured his mother during a double stabbing in Palmdale on Thursday, according to authorities.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said deputies responded to the 37000 block of Springfield Street at about 3:30 p.m.When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man covered in blood walking down the street.The man, identified by officials as 29-year-old Richard Flores, was taken into custody.Authorities continued to the scene where they found Flores' mother suffering from stab wounds to her upper body.She led deputies inside a home where Flores' grandmother was found with stab wounds to the upper body.The grandmother was pronounced dead at the scene.Flores' mother was rushed to the hospital where she was listed in stable condition.Flores was booked for murder and was being held on $2 million bail. The sheriff's department said a possible murder weapon was recovered. Detectives have not released a possible motive behind the attack.Anyone with information that could aid detectives in their investigation was urged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.