NEWS

Man nearly gets electrocuted after sleeping with phone on charger

EMBED </>More News Videos

Man nearly dies sleeping with phone charging in his bed

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. --
An Alabama man is lucky to be alive after nearly being electrocuted while he was sleeping with his phone charging in his bed.

Wiley Day, 32, was treated for second and third degree burns on his neck and hands.

"Thursday morning is probably the most scariest morning I've ever been through in my life," Day told WAAYTV.

Day said he fell asleep on his bed wearing his dog tag around his neck and with his phone plugged in. The chain on his dog tag slipped between the charger and his extension cord.

"And my necklace became the conductor," Day said.

He said the shock jolted him down to the floor.

"I kept yelling, 'Jesus,'" Day said.

Day said after his near-death experience, he's breaking the habit of sleeping with his phone on the charger in the bed.

Doctors said Day is expected to recover.
Related Topics:
newselectrocutionelectric shockcellphoneAlabama
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Anti-abortion activists charged in Planned Parenthood secret recordings
State Department employee concealed contact with Chinese foreign agents: Officials
At least 12 dead, 3 injured in Texas church bus crash
Woman in custody after 'criminal' incident near Capitol; police say 'no nexus to terrorism'
More News
Top Stories
7-month-old girl dies at unlicensed day care in Hemet, police say
Anti-abortion activists charged in Planned Parenthood secret recordings
1st SoCal baby born with Zika defects renews travel warnings
Gas tax hike proposed to fund $52B plan to fix CA roads
Mumps outbreak worsens at Orange County university
Man screams in terror trying to get owl out of house
12 killed in Texas church bus crash
Show More
VIDEO: 2 couples fight in Chula Vista road rage incident
'Stand Your Ground' law may be tested in teens' killings
Teen who witnessed dad detained by ICE shares emotional story
Man tries to lure 8th-grade girl into car in Huntington Beach
Endangered shrimp found in Costa Mesa park
More News
Top Video
1st SoCal baby born with Zika defects renews travel warnings
7-month-old girl dies at unlicensed day care in Hemet, police say
Man screams in terror trying to get owl out of house
High heels for babies causing outrage among some parents
More Video