A man has been hospitalized after he walked into a San Bernardino Stater Bros., poured bleach on himself, took his clothes off and ran around the store, officials said.San Bernardino police received a call from the business around 9:40 p.m. Monday about a man acting erratically inside the store.According to authorities, the man went to the house supplies aisle and dumped 2 gallons of bleach over his head and body. He then proceeded to take his clothes off and run around the grocery store, scaring customers.The man was eventually subdued by a security guard and a store employee."I seen everybody tackling one another, screaming, hands coming up, people filming, going crazy, and I didn't know it at the very moment," described Elizabeth Evans, a witness. Evans said she hid in a back cooler and dialed 911.A guard and an employee held the man down until officers arrived. The man was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.