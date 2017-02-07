  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
Man rapes 74-year-old woman in Mentone, deputies say

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said 30-year-old James Hiles was arrested for raping a 74-year-old woman in Mentone the night of Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
MENTONE, Calif. (KABC) --
A man raped a 74-year-old woman who was sleeping in Mentone, according to authorities.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said the victim awoke in her home to a man choking her the evening of Jan. 16.

A struggled ensued, and deputies said the victim was sexually assaulted and injured during the attack.

The suspect ran from the scene after an alarm system sounded, according to officials.

The sheriff's department said evidence from the scene linked 30-year-old James Hiles to the crime.

Hiles was arrested on Monday and booked for rape. He was being held on $250,000 bail.

If you have any information that could aid detectives in their investigation, you were urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463. Callers can remain anonymous.
