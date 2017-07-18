A man riding a bicycle died after he was hit by a car and then shot in Lennox early Tuesday.Los Angeles County sheriff's detectives said the incident happened around 12:35 a.m. in the 4200 block of West 103rd Street.Detectives learned the victim was riding a bicycle near West 103rd Street and South Freeman Avenue. He was then hit by a car and shot, authorities said.The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Two male suspects were seen fleeing the area on foot, heading westbound on West 103rd Street. Descriptions of the men were not released.No further information was available.Anyone with more information was urged to call the L.A. County sheriff's homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.