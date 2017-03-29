NEWS

Man screams in terror trying to get owl out of kitchen

Don't you hate it when your quiet night at home gets interrupted by an unwelcome guest?

Colton Wright was just relaxing at home one night when he suddenly realized he was not alone.

He found an owl on the blinds of the window.

Naturally, Wright was a little frightened.

He screamed in terror a couple times, especially when the owl flew off the blinds, toward the ceiling.

Eventually, Wright was able to control the situation by using a Swiffer to coax the owl out of the kitchen. The owl was perched on the cleaning item as he was lowering it toward the open windowsill.

"Oh, it's ok. Please don't give me that look. Oh, Jesus Christ," Wright said in the video.

The animal wasn't in the least bit intimidated by the presence of a human, but that was not the case for Wright.

The entire encounter lasted about 40 minutes. Wright posted it on YouTube and it has since been viewed nearly 6 million times.
