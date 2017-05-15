Man set on fire in Santa Paula; suspect arrested

A 35-year-old man was arrested in Santa Paula for allegedly beating a man then setting him on fire, police said.At around 7 p.m. Saturday, Santa Paula police responded to the 100 block of S. 10th Street following a report of someone being set on fire.Firefighters arrived on scene first and treated the victim, who had burns to more than 50 percent of his body. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was said to be in critical condition.Upon investigation, authorities learned that the victim was lying on a bench when he was approached by the suspect.Officials said the suspect battered the victim, poured a flammable substance on him and lit him on fire.The suspect was later identified as Jorge Chavez, described by authorities as a transient. A witness contacted police about Chavez's whereabouts, and officers took him into custody without incident on Sunday.Chavez was processed at the Santa Paula Police Department before being taken to the Ventura County Main Jail, where he was being held on $1 million bail for attempted murder, mayhem, assault with a caustic chemical and committing a crime causing great bodily injury, police said.