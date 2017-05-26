NEWS

Man shoots, kills girlfriend in front of her family in Colton before fatally shooting himself

By ABC7.com staff
COLTON, Calif. (KABC) --
A man fatally shot his estranged girlfriend in front of her family Thursday evening in a Colton parking lot before he shot and killed himself, authorities said.

The man confronted the woman in 1400 block of Cooley Drive about 8 a.m. and opened fire, the Colton Police Department said in a statement.

Relatives transported the victim away from the location and called 911. Police officers and paramedics responded and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene of the shooting, where he was pronounced dead.

Shortly afterward, the fatally injured woman was located in the nearby 1100 block of Mount Vernon Avenue. She was pronounced dead at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

The victim and gunman were identified only as residents of Rialto and San Bernardino, respectively.

The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department is assisting Colton police in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police Detective Jaeger at (909) 370-5028 or (909) 370-5000.
