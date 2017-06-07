NEWS

Man shot at Gardena gas station after being rear-ended by car

A man was hospitalized early Wednesday following a bizarre shooting at a Gardena gas station. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) --
A man was hospitalized early Wednesday following a bizarre shooting at a Gardena gas station.

Gardena police said the victim stopped at a Chevron gas station about 4 a.m. near Rosecrans and Vermont avenues after somebody rear-ended his car.

While he was at the gas station, he was shot twice by gunfire, police said. The victim was able to run across the street to a 7-Eleven for help.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

There was no word on the suspect or suspects in the shooting.
