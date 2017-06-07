A man was hospitalized early Wednesday following a robbery attempt at a Gardena gas station after suspects rear-ended his vehicle.Gardena police said the victim stopped at a Chevron gas station around 4:30 a.m. near Rosecrans and Vermont avenues. Authorities said he had recently won more than $1,000 at the Lucky Lady Casino.Because of that, police believe two suspects intentionally used their car to rear-end the victim, causing him to pull over at the gas station in order to exchange information.At that time, the male suspects tried to rob the victim and a struggle ensued. During the struggle, the victim was shot four times, police said.The suspects fled the scene and the victim tries to go into the Chevron, but it was closed. He went to a 7-Eleven across the street to have someone call 911.The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition, police said.The two suspects were last seen traveling eastbound from the gas station in a light colored gray or silver four-door SUV.One of the suspects is described as a man between age 25 and 30, standing between 5 feet 11 inches and 6 feet. He has a dark complexion, with dread locks and was last seen wearing a T-shirt and dark jeans. He was holding a dark semi-automatic handgun.The second suspect is also a man between 25 and 30, and between 5 feet and 11 inches to 6 feet fall. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and light colored pants.Authorities are looking at surveillance video from the gas station, casino and traffic cameras to determine if the victim was indeed followed and to gather more evidence.Anyone with more information is urged to call Detective Mike Sargent at (310) 217-9635 or Detective Carlos Fernandez (310) 217-9615.