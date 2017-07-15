A man was shot and wounded in an officer-involved shooting at an apartment complex in Moreno Valley Saturday night.Around 6:30 p.m., police were called to a complex in the 12600 block of Memorial Way over calls regarding a family dispute.Witnesses said they heard a lot of gunfire in the complex, which is often quiet and peaceful."We were sitting on our patio and we heard roughly six shots. As soon as we heard that, we knew it wasn't fireworks so we came out running to the front," Shawn Bader said. "That's when we looked over to the right and saw the police on the third floor performing CPR. It didn't look good."Witnesses also said there was heavy police activity before the gunshots rang out.Authorities did not release information on the man's condition, details on the dispute or what led to the officer-involved shooting.The investigation was ongoing.