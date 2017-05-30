A search is underway for a man who shot another man in the head during a fight outside a Target in Apple Valley.The incident happened Monday afternoon in front of the Target store along Highway 18 near Dale Evans Parkway.Police said two men were arguing when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the back of the head.He was taken to the hospital and was expected to survive.The gunman left the scene in a black, two-door Ford Bronco, investigators said.