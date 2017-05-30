NEWS

Gunman sought after shooting man in head outside Apple Valley Target

A search is underway for a man who shot another man in the head during a fight outside a Target in Apple Valley.

By ABC7.com staff
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --
The incident happened Monday afternoon in front of the Target store along Highway 18 near Dale Evans Parkway.

Police said two men were arguing when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the back of the head.

He was taken to the hospital and was expected to survive.

The gunman left the scene in a black, two-door Ford Bronco, investigators said.
