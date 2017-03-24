Man shot, killed in Westlake district, LAPD says

A man was shot and killed in the Westlake district on Friday, according to authorities.Los Angeles police said the shooting happened near La Fayette Park Place and Beverly Boulevard at about 2:15 p.m.When crews arrived at the scene, they found a man on the ground near an SUV. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.Officials did not have a suspect description.La Fayette Park Place was closed between Beverly Boulevard and West 3rd Street as detectives investigated the crime scene.