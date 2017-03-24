Man shot, killed in Westlake district, LAPD says

WESTLAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A man was shot and killed in the Westlake district on Friday, according to authorities.
Los Angeles police said the shooting happened near La Fayette Park Place and Beverly Boulevard at about 2:15 p.m.
When crews arrived at the scene, they found a man on the ground near an SUV. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials did not have a suspect description.
La Fayette Park Place was closed between Beverly Boulevard and West 3rd Street as detectives investigated the crime scene.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.