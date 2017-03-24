NEWS

Man shot, killed in Westlake district, LAPD says

EMBED </>More News Videos

A man was shot and killed in the Westlake district, according to Los Angeles police.

By ABC7.com staff
WESTLAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A man was shot and killed in the Westlake district on Friday, according to authorities.

Los Angeles police said the shooting happened near La Fayette Park Place and Beverly Boulevard at about 2:15 p.m.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found a man on the ground near an SUV. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials did not have a suspect description.

La Fayette Park Place was closed between Beverly Boulevard and West 3rd Street as detectives investigated the crime scene.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Related Topics:
newsshootinggunsgun violencehomicidehomicide investigationlapdWestlakeLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
One shot, killed in Westlake district, LAPD says
Seventy reports of fraud in Big Bear due to card skimming, deputies say
How the GOP health care bill failed without a vote
Union head: Border wall needed only in 'strategic locations'
More News
Top Stories
GOP health care bill fails in humiliating defeat for Trump
California could free 9,500 inmates in 4 years
Video of suspect in Pasadena Cheesecake Factory explosion released
LA officials announce crackdown on immigration fraud
Amber Alert canceled after 2 boys found safe in stolen car
Reggie the Alligator gets new roommate at LA Zoo
Suspect calls TV station during police chase in Houston
Show More
Good Samaritan who broke up fight pays tribute to his mother
Shaq statue to be unveiled at Staples Center
Female cyclist killed in Pico Rivera hit-and-run crash
Carrie Fisher's role won't change in 'The Last Jedi'
UK police arrest 10 in London attack probe, search 21 sites
More News
Top Video
LA officials announce crackdown on immigration fraud
GOP health care bill fails in humiliating defeat for Trump
Reggie the Alligator gets new roommate at LA Zoo
Female cyclist killed in Pico Rivera hit-and-run crash
More Video