Man shot, killed outside McDonald's in South LA

Officials said a man was running for his life when he was shot and killed outside a McDonald's in in South Los Angeles.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A man was shot and killed outside a McDonald's in South Los Angeles on Friday, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the shooting happened outside the restaurant in the 15000 block of Figueroa Street at about 8:10 p.m.

Officials said the victim, a man in his early 20s, suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

According to investigators, the victim's car was located in an alleyway about three blocks away. Detectives said they believed the shooting began in the alleyway and that the man was running for his life when he ended up outside the McDonald's.

Police said they were looking into surveillance video of the area for evidence.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to call Los Angeles County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
newsshootinggun violencegunsman shotman killedlapdhomicidehomicide investigationmcdonald'sSouth Los AngelesLos AngelesLos Angeles County
