Man killed in shooting at Palms CVS parking lot

A man was shot to death at a CVS parking lot in Palms Friday night, authorities said. (KABC)

PALMS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A man was shot to death at a CVS parking lot in Palms Friday night, authorities said.

The call came in around 8 p.m. at the CVS near Sepulveda and National boulevards. Authorities said the victim was found dead near his car.

The suspect or suspects remained on the loose. Little information was available about the two male suspects, other then they drove a dark, compact SUV and were last seen heading northbound through the parking lot.

Witnesses reported hearing three shots.

The body of the victim remained at the scene hours later, covered by a white tent as officials waited for the coroner's office to arrive. A handgun could be seen on the ground near what was believed to be the victim's car.

Employees and customers of the CVS came out of the store to a chaotic scene and police ordering them to shelter in place. Some were told they couldn't recover their cars for hours as officers investigated the crime scene.

Police plan to canvas the neighborhood to look for surveillance video.

Anyone with information was asked to call LAPD at (213)382-9470.
