Man shot to death in Mid-City neighborhood

A barrage of gunfire left a man dead and woke up residents in a Mid-City neighborhood early Saturday morning. (KABC)

MID-CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A barrage of gunfire left a man dead and woke up residents in a Mid City neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Los Angeles police detectives said they received reports of gunfire around 6:50 a.m. in the 1700 block of South Hauser Boulevard.

"It sounded like firecrackers, but the way they came out I knew it was gunshots," one witness said. "I didn't think much of it. We hear gunshots kind of far away sometimes, but never anything in our street."

When officers arrived, a man was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities said there was no description of the suspect or suspects. The motive for the shooting is unknown.

Anyone with more information is urged to call the West Bureau Homicide at (213) 382-9470. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call the Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
