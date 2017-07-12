Man shot to death in Victorville; investigation underway

A homicide investigation was underway after a man was shot to death in Victorville.San Bernardino County Fire Department officials responded to the 12800 block of Boulder Creek Road around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was transported to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries.In addition to the scene on Boulder Creek Road, San Bernardino County sheriff's officials said detectives were also investigating a second scene on nearby Soft Cloud Way. It was not immediately clear how the two scenes were connected.The investigation was ongoing.