A man in his 40s was gunned down while walking across the street in downtown Los Angeles Friday morning.The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on Gladys Avenue between 5th and 6th streets. Authorities said the victim was walking across the street when someone jumped out of a car and opened fire. The suspect then fled in the vehicle.A couple volunteering with a group offering free showers were one street over when they said they heard the gunfire and ducked for cover twice.Authorities said they discovered the victim's body next to a Mercedes, but it was unclear if it was connected to the victim.No description of the suspect or getaway vehicle was available.The investigation was ongoing.