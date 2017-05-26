NEWS

Man shot to death while walking across street in downtown Los Angeles

Authorities surrounded an area on Gladys Avenue in downtown Los Angeles where a man was shot to death on Friday, May 26, 2017. (KABC)

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A man in his 40s was gunned down while walking across the street in downtown Los Angeles Friday morning.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on Gladys Avenue between 5th and 6th streets. Authorities said the victim was walking across the street when someone jumped out of a car and opened fire. The suspect then fled in the vehicle.

A couple volunteering with a group offering free showers were one street over when they said they heard the gunfire and ducked for cover twice.

Authorities said they discovered the victim's body next to a Mercedes, but it was unclear if it was connected to the victim.

No description of the suspect or getaway vehicle was available.

The investigation was ongoing.
