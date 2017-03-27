Man stabs girlfriend to death in San Bernardino, police say

A man was arrested Sunday afternoon after police said he stabbed his girlfriend to death in San Bernardino.San Bernardino police said they were called to the 1200 block of North Perris Street at about 1:50 p.m. for a welfare check.Authorities said the suspect went to his brother's home and told him that he had hurt his girlfriend.The suspect's brother called police and notified them of his brother's statement. When officers responded to the scene they found a woman's body inside a trailer parked behind a home.The suspect was detained by Los Angeles police within hours of the woman's body being discovered, officials said.Police did not release the identity of the victim or suspect. Authorities said their investigation was ongoing.