  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
NEWS

Man struck in head, killed in fight in Westlake District

Los Angeles police investigate a deadly scene in the Westlake District area of Los Angeles on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
WESTLAKE DISTRICT, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A homicide investigation was underway in the Westlake District after a fight turned deadly early Friday.

Officers responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon at about 1 a.m. in the 400 block of Hartford Avenue.

According to Los Angeles police Rampart Division officers, there was a fight and a suspect struck a man in the head with an unspecified object.

The unidentified victim received blunt force trauma to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

One person was detained, but it was not clear if that person is the murder suspect.
Related Topics:
newsfightman killedhomicide investigationlapdWestlakeLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Obama Administration Ending 'Wet Foot, Dry Foot' Policy for Cubans
Trump Team Discussing Ivanka Trump Proposal on Capitol Hill
How Donald Trump May Violate the Constitution the Second He's Sworn In
LA supervisor holds meeting to calm fears of immigrants on edge
More News
Top Stories
Flooded streets wreak havoc in Inland Empire
LA supervisor holds meeting to calm fears of immigrants on edge
Bush daughters give Obama girls advice in open letter
Drought better, but SoCal still needs to conserve water, officials say
Fun facts about the number 13
Before/after images illustrate California's drought recovery
Lake Elsinore shooting leads to SWAT activity at Orange liquor store
Show More
Some people are too superstitious to have a baby on Friday the 13th
2 Tower of Power band members hit by train in Oakland
Mud flows from hillsides above Duarte as storms pound SoCal
Marijuana in California: What's legal, what isn't now?
Assemblyman creates bill to educate kids on spotting fake news
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos