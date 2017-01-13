Man struck in head, killed in fight in Westlake District

A homicide investigation was underway in the Westlake District after a fight turned deadly early Friday.Officers responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon at about 1 a.m. in the 400 block of Hartford Avenue.According to Los Angeles police Rampart Division officers, there was a fight and a suspect struck a man in the head with an unspecified object.The unidentified victim received blunt force trauma to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.One person was detained, but it was not clear if that person is the murder suspect.