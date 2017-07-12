Man struck in San Fernando officer-involved shooting

A male suspect was shot during an officer-involved shooting in San Fernando Wednesday.Authorities were in the 12900 block of Foothill Boulevard on reports of a man entering a business and physically harming employees.When officers arrived, they found the man with a large pointy stick, authorities said. Officers chased the suspect and when he tried to hit them with a brick, the shooting occurred.The suspect was shot once in the torso and taken to a hospital in an unknown condition, authorities said.No further information was immediately released.Anyone with more information was urged to call the L.A. County sheriff's homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.