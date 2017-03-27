A man was taken into custody on suspicion of taking a child during his girlfriend's family dispute in Hawaiian Gardens Sunday afternoon.Authorities said the incident happened around 4:39 p.m. in the 21800 block of Verne Avenue. Initial calls were for an assault with a deadly weapon.A family disturbance was going on in the home and at some point, the aunt's boyfriend took a 1-year-old infant. It was unclear if he used a weapon or had one when he took the child into a white Toyota and left.Authorities initially reported the man was the child's uncle, but interviews with family members revealed he was the aunt's boyfriend.The man and child were eventually found, but authorities did not say where. They were taken into custody. The child was unharmed.The investigation was ongoing.