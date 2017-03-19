NEWS

Man who killed pregnant wife with sword cited 'hybrid human threat'

John D. Ziegler (York County Prison)

YORK, Pa. --
Authorities say a central Pennsylvania man accused of having killed his pregnant wife with a sword told investigators that he believed he was saving humanity from a global conspiracy involving what he called "hybrid humans."

Thirty-one-year-old John Ziegler III is charged in York County with homicide in the deaths of 25-year-old Diana Ziegler and her unborn child in January in Jackson Township. Authorities said the victim was six months pregnant.

Detective Mark Baker of Northern York County Regional Police testified Friday that Ziegler believed his wife was the "queen bee" of a race of hybrid humans and "he needed to destroy her to save the world." He and another detective testified that Ziegler expressed no anger toward his wife and said repeatedly that she didn't deserve it.

------
Related Topics:
newsmurderhomicidepregnant womanwoman killedu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Former teacher may have planned alleged abduction of teen in advance: police
'It never hurts to say you're sorry,' a GOP House member advises Trump
Construction area on 91 Fwy in Corona is site of 7-car pile-up
Trump expected to pick George Conway, Kellyanne's husband, for key Justice Department role
More News
Top Stories
OC waiter fired after asking diners for proof of residency
More than 24,000 participate in 2017 LA Marathon
Rock legend Chuck Berry dies at age 90
Anaheim multi-vehicle crash leaves 11 hospitalized
Construction area on 91 Fwy in Corona is site of 7-car pile-up
BMW, iPhones stolen from UCLA students in unsecured apartment
PHOTOS: Chuck Berry through the years
Show More
Riverside police seize guns, drugs, cash after pursuit
Alleged drunk driver smashes into Fontana home, injuring two
Trump budget threatens to eliminate PBS funding
Jaime Pressly's Sherman Oaks home burglarized
3.5-magnitude earthquake rattles Loma Linda
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos