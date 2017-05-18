NEWS

Man who survived woman falling on him from 11th story LA hotel room talks about ordeal

Vamsi Polisetty, 34, is shown in a hospital bed (L) almost two years after a woman landed on top of him when she fell from the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Westchester (R). (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Almost two years ago, a man was critically injured when a woman fell from the Crowne Plaza Hotel and landed on him. Now, he is speaking publicly and exclusively with Eyewitness News about the ordeal.

Attorneys said a series of seven negligent moves led to the woman's fatal fall and the man's severe injuries. They're suing the hotel for millions of dollars.

Vamsi Polisetty, 34, for the most part is bedridden. He's unable to walk or take care of himself. When the incident happened, he was standing near the valet area in front of the high-rise hotel, which is near Los Angeles International Airport.

He was waiting for a bus on his way to meet friends in Las Vegas. But as he was standing there, a homeless woman was 11 stories above him, balancing on a window ledge in one of the guest rooms.

A witness said the woman slipped, plummeting to her death and landing on Polisetty. The Costa Mesa man only remembers briefly waking up, surrounded by paramedics.

"I said I couldn't feel my legs at all, what's wrong with me? And they said, 'There's been a terrible accident,'" he said. "My life just changed forever in that instant."

Hear more of Polisetty's story and details of the lawsuit at 11 p.m. on ABC7 Eyewitness News.
