Authorities are searching for a 21-year-old man with autism who completed the L.A. Marathon and went missing in Santa Monica while he was going to meet with family.Romario Snow was last seen at the intersection of Ocean Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard after he had asked security personnel to call his mother around 1:52 p.m. Sunday.Snow is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, with short brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black or gray shorts, a blue athletic shirt and a light brown sweater. Authorities said he has the mental capacity of a 12-year-old.Anyone with more information is urged to call Detective L. Gladden at (310) 458-8931, Sgt. M. Sumlin (310) 458-8437, or Santa Monica police at (310) 458-8491.