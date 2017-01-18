Man with hatchet shot after police chase ends near LAX

WESTCHESTER, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A man armed with a hatchet was shot by officers after a short chase ended in Westchester just north of Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday, police said.
The chase began in El Segundo and ended in the area of Manchester Avenue and Sepulveda Boulevard.
Police say the man emerged from his vehicle with a hatchet.
An ambulance was called to the scene. Officers are blocking off streets in the area north of LAX.
