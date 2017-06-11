HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Police made a disturbing discovery when they stopped a man walking through Hollywood with several weapons and a hockey mask.
Officers said the suspect was carrying a gun, knife, hockey mask, cash and other items when they stopped him on Thursday.
Los Angeles police said the gun turned out to be a replica, but all other weapons were as real as they get.
Police believe the man planned to use the items in a robbery.
He was booked on concealed weapons and drug charges.