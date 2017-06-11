NEWS

Possible robbery suspect caught in Hollywood with hockey mask, several weapons

EMBED </>More Videos

Police made a disturbing discovery when they stopped a man walking through Hollywood with several weapons and a hockey mask. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Police made a disturbing discovery when they stopped a man walking through Hollywood with several weapons and a hockey mask.

Officers said the suspect was carrying a gun, knife, hockey mask, cash and other items when they stopped him on Thursday.

Los Angeles police said the gun turned out to be a replica, but all other weapons were as real as they get.

Police believe the man planned to use the items in a robbery.

He was booked on concealed weapons and drug charges.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsattempted robberyweaponsarrestHollywoodLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
US military carries out first offensive airstrike in Somalia under Trump's new authorities
Video shows rescue of rape victim chained in container
Donald Trump Jr. appears to contradict father's account of private Comey meeting
Pulse survivors a year later: 'I might still be in shock'
More News
Top Stories
LA Pride's Resist March draws tens of thousands to WeHo
'Bachelor in Paradise' production suspended for alleged misconduct
Winning $447.8M Powerball ticket purchased in Sun City
Azusa man arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, beating girlfriend
Adam West, known as TV's "Batman," dies at 88
2 killed in crash on 210 Freeway in Glendora
Protests, counter-protests held over Shariah law in San Bernardino
Show More
16K marijuana plants seized in illegal grow at Upland warehouse
'Cars 3' stars make pit stop in Anaheim for movie world premiere
PHOTOS: Country music's biggest stars take the stage at the 2017 CMA Fest
14-year-old girl struck, killed by train in Santa Fe Springs
14-year-old Los Angeles girl reported missing
More News
Top Video
LA Pride's Resist March draws tens of thousands to WeHo
Eye on L.A.'s Essential Summer Guide of 2017
Adam West, known as TV's "Batman," dies at 88
Protests, counter-protests held over Shariah law in San Bernardino
More Video