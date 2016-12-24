  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
NEWS

Man with memory loss, medication needs missing in Laguna Woods

Joseph Samperi, who has memory loss and needs medication, has been missing in the Laguna Woods area.

By ABC7.com staff
LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities are seeking the public's help locating a missing man with memory loss and medication needs in the Laguna Woods area.

Joseph Samperi, 67, was last seen in the 3000 block of Via Vista in Laguna Woods around 10 a.m. Saturday.

Samperi had a recent brain injury, causing memory loss, officials said. He has no personal identification other than a medical alert necklace.

He is in need of blood pressure medication.

Family members say Samperi lives in Pomona, but was visiting a relative in Laguna Woods and wandered away unnoticed from a medical transport vehicle.


He was believed to be wearing blue jeans, a gray long-sleeve shirt and a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Orange County Sheriff's Department at 714-647-7000 or 714-628-7170.
Related Topics:
newsmissing manmissing personelderlyLaguna WoodsOrange CountyPomona
(Copyright ©2016 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Cellphone video captures fatal deputy-involved shooting in Pico Rivera
Obama in Hawaii: Dad-Daughters Day With Sasha, Malia
Trumps Attend Church Services on Christmas Eve
Help sought to find driver in hit-run death of South LA bicyclist
More News
Top Stories
Pope Francis on Christmas Eve urges help for world's children
Dry, cold Christmas expected
Snow storm brings fun - and stuck cars - to mountain areas
Cellphone video captures fatal deputy-involved shooting in Pico Rivera
New Christmas weekend movies include 'Sing,' 'Passengers,' 'Patriots Day'
Video: Clerks take down armed teen robbery suspect at Bay Area store
Trump intends to dissolve Donald J. Trump Foundation
Show More
49ers come from behind to beat Rams 22-21
Winter storm brings record rainfall to SoCal
DUI, chase suspect killed in El Monte officer-involved shooting
Doctor arrested on suspicion of selling meds in Oxnard, Ventura
Investigators seek supply network for slain Berlin attacker
More News
Photos
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
Photos: Hillary Clinton's 2016 Election Day
More Photos