Man, woman killed in shooting behind Pomona grocery store

Police responded after two people were shot and killed in Pomona Tuesday, May 2, 2017. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
POMONA, Calif. (KABC) --
A man and a woman were shot and killed Tuesday evening outside a small grocery store in Pomona, authorities said.

Officers responded shortly before 11 p.m. to a call of "shots fired" in the area of Ridgeway Street and Barjud Avenue, the Pomona Police Department said in a statement.

The officers found a 37-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds behind the Perez Market, according to the news release. Paramedics pronounced both victims dead at the scene.

Authorities identified the victims only as Pomona residents.

Homicide detectives are investigating the killings, for which a motive is unknown.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Pomona Police Department at (909) 620-2085.
