NEWS

Man, woman shot to death in possible murder-suicide in Gardena

GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities are investigating the shooting deaths of a man and woman found in different areas of Gardena.

Homicide detectives headed to Avalon and Alondra boulevards in an unincorporated part of the city on reports of a woman shot. She was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Detectives also responded to 154th Street and San Pedro Boulevard over reports of a man shot in the area. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both incidents are related, according to authorities. No suspect has been identified at this time because they suspect it may be a murder-suicide.

Anyone with more information was urged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
Related Topics:
newsshootingman shotwoman shotman killedwoman killedmurder suicidedeath investigationGardenaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
White House signals new sanctions for Syria
LAPD swarms Venice Beach Boardwalk after 1 person shot
Multi-county police chase ends on 91 Fwy in Riverside
Syrian jets take off from air base hit by US
More News
Top Stories
Multi-county police chase ends on 91 Fwy in Riverside
LAPD swarms Venice Beach Boardwalk after 1 person shot
White House signals new sanctions for Syria
Suspect sought in rape of male Pasadena City College student
Possible writer strike in Hollywood looms as negotiations heat up
Rain moves through Southern California on Saturday
Irvine teen walks out of hospital after 60 foot tree fell on her
Show More
Firefighter recalls being shot in head during LA riots
Governors from Mexico visit LA to discuss city relations
Large mountain lion caught after climbing tree in Azusa
FDA approves 1st at-home genetic testing kit, but experts wary of results
Tustin police outfit cruisers with GPS tag launchers for chases
More News
Photos
Mumps outbreak worsens at Orange County university
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
More Photos