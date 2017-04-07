Authorities are investigating the shooting deaths of a man and woman found in different areas of Gardena.Homicide detectives headed to Avalon and Alondra boulevards in an unincorporated part of the city on reports of a woman shot. She was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.Detectives also responded to 154th Street and San Pedro Boulevard over reports of a man shot in the area. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Both incidents are related, according to authorities. No suspect has been identified at this time because they suspect it may be a murder-suicide.Anyone with more information was urged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.