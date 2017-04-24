Massive marches were planned in Los Angeles to commemorate the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian genocide on Monday.Tens of thousands of people were expected to participate in the Unified Young Armenians March for Justice and the Armenian Genocide Committee March for Justice.The Unified Young Armenians March for Justice was set to begin at the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Western Avenue at 10 a.m.The Armenian Genocide Committee March for Justice was set to begin at Pan Pacific Park on Beverly Boulevard at noon.More than 1 million Armenians died at the hands of the Ottoman Empire in Turkey in 1915.The Turkish government denies there was a genocide, and the U.S does not officially recognize the term genocide for those events, though the state of California does.