NEWS

Mary Kay Letourneau's husband Vili Fualaau files for separation

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Mary Kay Letourneau went to jail for seven-and-a-half years when she had an affair with her 13-year-old student Vili Fualaau in 1997. (Photo&#47;AP)</span></div>
SEATTLE --
The man who married his former sixth-grade teacher after she was jailed for raping him has filed for legal separation from her.

King County court records show 33-year-old Vili Fualaau asked the court for a legal separation from 55-year-old Mary Kay Letourneau on May 9.

Letourneau is a former suburban Seattle teacher who became tabloid fodder when she was convicted in 1997 of raping the then 12-year-old Fualaau. She was 34 and a married mother of four when the relationship began.

The couple married on May 20, 2005, in Woodinville, Washington, after she served a 7-year prison term for child rape. They have two daughters together.
Related Topics:
newsteacherdivorceu.s. & worldWashington
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
What to know about the Paris Agreement, possible US withdrawal
Trump's 'covfefe' heard round the world
Blast tears through central Kabul, killing at least 80
JetBlue flight makes emergency landing after battery fire
More News
Top Stories
Tarzana water main break causes sinkhole
13-year-old girl reported missing in Boyle Heights
NASA announces first mission to fly right into sun
Trump expected to withdraw US from Paris climate accord
LA County OKs $3.3M in 2015 deputy-involved shooting suit
80 killed, as many as 350 wounded in Kabul bombing
Trump tweet on 'negative press covfefe' triggers internet frenzy
Show More
Student's viral poem asks 'Why am I not good enough?'
Korean barista creates beautiful latte art
Potential deal would send Olympics to Paris in 2024, LA in 2028, report says
POTUS reacts to Kathy Griffin bloodied head photo
Dr. Lucy Jones discusses importance of early warning quake system
More News
Photos
Top 7 hamburger restaurants in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
PHOTOS: Fashion on the 'magenta carpet' at the BBMAs
More Photos