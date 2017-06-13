NEWS

Massive fire engulfs London high-rise in flames

In this image made from video provided by Celeste Thomas @MAMAPIE, a high-rise building is on fire in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017 (Celeste Thomas @MAMAPIE via AP)

LONDON --
Firefighters were battling a massive fire in a London apartment high-rise early Wednesday morning. One side of the building appeared to be in flames, and 45 fire engines and 200 firefighters were called to the scene.

The London Fire Brigade tweeted that the fire involved the second to the top floor of the 27-story building.

The building is the Grenfell Tower in the North Kensington area.

The Metropolitan Police said two people were being treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and cordons were in place.

Police said they were continuing to evacuate people from the building.

George Clarke, the presenter of "Amazing Spaces," told Radio 5 Live he was covered in ash even though he was 100 meters (yards) from the scene.

He said he saw people waving flashlights from the top levels of the building and saw rescuers "doing an incredible job" trying to get people out.

The fire stretches from the second to the 27th floor of the building.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Assistant Commissioner Dan Daly says on the London Fire Brigade's Facebook page that it's a large and very serious fire.

He says firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are working extremely hard in very difficult conditions to tackle the fire.
