Massive fire rips through 4-story home in Pacific Palisades

Firefighters on Wednesday morning responded to a massive blaze that destroyed a four-story home in Pacific Palisades.The inferno erupted shortly before 5:30 a.m. at a house in the 800 block of Las Casas Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.The intensity of the flames initially forced firefighters to take a defensive position. The fire appeared to be nearly extinguished by 6 a.m.No injuries were immediately reported.DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.