Massive fire rips through 4-story home in Pacific Palisades

Firefighters on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, responded to a massive blaze that destroyed a four-story home in Pacific Palisades. (KABC)

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. (KABC) --
Firefighters on Wednesday morning responded to a massive blaze that destroyed a four-story home in Pacific Palisades.

The inferno erupted shortly before 5:30 a.m. at a house in the 800 block of Las Casas Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The intensity of the flames initially forced firefighters to take a defensive position. The fire appeared to be nearly extinguished by 6 a.m.

No injuries were immediately reported.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
