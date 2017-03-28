Massive "hay fire" burns in Fresno

FRESNO, California --A massive hay fire broke out in Fresno, sending smoke pouring into the air early Tuesday morning.
Officials said the blaze sparked in a shed just before midnight.
Firefighters attempted to contain the flames as more than 100 tons of hay burned.
100 tons of hay on #fire 3400 blk s. Cherry Ave. @FresnoFire assisting. #Cherryfire pic.twitter.com/R0NjRalBsP— CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) March 28, 2017
There were no injuries reported due to the fire, but the blaze was strong enough to be detected by the National Weather Service's GOES-16 satellite.
Officials said there was no word yet on what may have caused the fire.