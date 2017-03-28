NEWS

Massive "hay fire" burns in Fresno

EMBED </>More News Videos

No word on what started the fire. The hay is burning inside what once was a big shed supported by sheet metal. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California --
A massive hay fire broke out in Fresno, sending smoke pouring into the air early Tuesday morning.

Officials said the blaze sparked in a shed just before midnight.

Firefighters attempted to contain the flames as more than 100 tons of hay burned.


There were no injuries reported due to the fire, but the blaze was strong enough to be detected by the National Weather Service's GOES-16 satellite.

Officials said there was no word yet on what may have caused the fire.
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Wells Fargo to pay $110 million to settle fake account suit
Woman arrested in home-invasion shooting that killed 3
Everything you need to know about House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes
Trump admin wanted to curtail former AG's Russia testimony, lawyer alleges
More News
Top Stories
Man sentenced in 2015 shooting death of boy, 4, in Highland
Wells Fargo to pay $110 million to settle fake account suit
Trump tosses Obama's 'clean' energy plan, embraces coal
High winds wreak havoc in SoCal for 2nd straight day
Emmy Rossum's Benedict Canyon home burglarized
2 dead in South LA strip mall fire
43rd Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach features new events
Show More
Italy considers offering paid menstrual leave to women
Calls grow for Nunes to step away from House probe on Russia
Grocery Outlet helping SoCal food banks fight hunger
Dogs get 'engaged' under cherry blossoms
More than half of SoCal beaches could erode by 2100, study predicts
More News
Top Video
VIDEO: Motorcyclist crashes over cliff into Angeles National Forest
43rd Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach features new events
Man found shot to death at Montebello church parking lot
Calls grow for Nunes to step away from House probe on Russia
More Video