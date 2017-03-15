NEWS

Massive oak tree topples onto several vehicles, power lines outside home in Redlands

EMBED </>More News Videos

Several vehicles were smashed when a century-old tree toppled outside a home in Redlands. No one was injured in the incident. (Loudlabs)

By
REDLANDS, Calif. (KABC) --
A massive oak tree toppled outside a home in Redlands on Saturday evening, smashing several vehicles but sparing relatives who had attended a family gathering at the residence.

Standing near the downed branches in the 11000 block of Nevada Street on Tuesday, Ruben Sanchez showed a reporter where his daughters had been standing when the tree came crashing down.

At the time, Sanchez's daughters and nephew were helping to pack up the family's car when they heard the tree give way.

"We were walking up the driveway, and we started hearing a bunch of cracking noises," Angel Hernandez recalled. "I look up and I just see the tree coming down, straight to us."

Sanchez said the toppling sounded like the breaking of a branch.

The tree also brought down power lines, which caused nearby electrical transformers to explode.

"Thirty seconds later you see the power lines, the flash," Sanchez said. "That's when it really hit me - that we were in trouble."

Before the incident, a large family gathering had been held at the home.

"Luckily it didn't happen during the baby shower, when we had all these people coming in and out," said Beatriz Hernandez.

Due to confusion over who was responsible for the century-old tree, its fallen trunk and branches remained in front of the residence on Tuesday.

"Someone from the city came on Saturday night, and they said they were going to be back here on Sunday," said Trinidad Hernandez. "They did - they came back but they only cleaned the street."

Redlands officials initially said the cleanup was the responsibility of San Bernardino County. By Tuesday afternoon, however, ownership of the tree had been settled.

Officials determined the tree sat on city property and said a tree-removal company would be dispatched to the location.
Related Topics:
newstree fallRedlandsSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Drive-thru rescue: Worker jumps to help unconscious officer
How Russian agents allegedly directed massive Yahoo cyber attack
Family of 5-year-old pleads with hit-run driver to surrender
House intel leaders: No evidence Trump was wiretapped
More News
Top Stories
Family of 5-year-old pleads with hit-run driver to surrender
LaVar Ball's home burglarized during Chino Hills playoff game
Irvine approves construction of temporary amphitheater
Explosion injures 3 in NoHo, partially rips roof off home
Drive-thru rescue: Worker jumps to help unconscious officer
Mischa Barton's lawyer issues warning in 'revenge porn' case
Find out the most popular Disney princesses by state
Show More
Jogger fights back after terrifying bathroom assault
5-Year-Old Learns He's Getting a New Heart
Suspect shoots himself in Hawthorne robbery
2 people injured in separate shootings on 210 Fwy in Rialto
Shooting leaves 1 dead in residential Sherman Oaks
More News
Top Video
LaVar Ball's home burglarized during Chino Hills playoff game
Family of 5-year-old pleads with hit-run driver to surrender
Irvine approves construction of temporary amphitheater
Explosion injures 3 in NoHo, partially rips roof off home
More Video