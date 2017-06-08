Massive water main break erupts in Encino, floods business

Several businesses in Encino were affected by a water main break that left a massive wet mess in the area Thursday morning.The 1930s pipe ruptured about 1 a.m. on Ventura Boulevard near Haskell Avenue.Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews shut off the flow of water that caused surrounding streets to flood and a sidewalk to nearly collapse.The break sent water, dirt and rocks into the street and into the California Chicken Cafe. LADWP crews said at least seven businesses in all were affected by the rupture.Jaime Castrellon of the LADWP said water was expected to be restored by noon and the flooding cleared by 4 p.m.At least one westbound lane of Ventura Boulevard was closed between Haskell and Firmament avenues while crews worked to handle the problem.The cause of the break was under investigation.